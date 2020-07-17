Digiwage Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,409.94 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $21,409.94 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00438106 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016632 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003344 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

