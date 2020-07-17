Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 25.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digimarc by 100.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Digimarc by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

