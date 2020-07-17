DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $402.45 and last traded at $392.99, 35,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,131,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.23.

Specifically, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 345.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 663.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.