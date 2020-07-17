DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $417.94 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $446.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.