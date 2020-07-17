Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently:

7/14/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.44 ($6.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.25 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.25 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.50 ($10.67) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.90 ($11.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €2.00 ($2.25) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.50 ($10.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.25 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.85 ($6.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.50 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.25 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/3/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($6.85) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €11.50 ($12.92) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.50 ($10.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.25 ($7.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.00 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €2.00 ($2.25) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($6.85) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.99) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.60 ($9.66) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.10 ($6.85) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.00 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.88 ($9.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($20.17).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

