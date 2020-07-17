Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDA. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($57.30).

Shares of NDA opened at €59.36 ($66.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a fifty-two week high of €59.36 ($66.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.67.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

