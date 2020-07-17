Deutsche Bank Lowers Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 290

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 202 ($2.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246.36 ($3.03).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 227.80 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00).

In other news, insider George Lewis bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,277.04 ($1,571.55). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,842 shares of company stock worth $589,428.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

