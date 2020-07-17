Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 6% Higher

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 523,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 870,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 193,844 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.