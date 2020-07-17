Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 6% Higher

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 523,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 870,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
