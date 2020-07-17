Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

