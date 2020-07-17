Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $26.11. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 47,585,319 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.