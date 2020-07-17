Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $63.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,698,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,686 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.