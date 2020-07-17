Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Stake Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.59% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TACO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACO opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.72. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

