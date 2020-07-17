Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.77. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,977,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

