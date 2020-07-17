David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

