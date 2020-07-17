DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 510 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DATATRAK International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.93.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.