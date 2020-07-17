Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.