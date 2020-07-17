Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $188.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $189.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.