DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, approximately 28,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 50,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.75.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

