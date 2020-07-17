DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 41.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

