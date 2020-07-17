Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $41.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 77985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $396,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,378 shares of company stock worth $2,980,541. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

