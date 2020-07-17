CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 1%

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.99.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

