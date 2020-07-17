CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

