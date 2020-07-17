CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86.
CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile
