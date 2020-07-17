Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230.30 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.81), 10,410 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.79).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.44.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

