Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $181.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

