CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

CSX stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.