Crown Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,066% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of CCK opened at $67.10 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 656,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

