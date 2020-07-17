CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,958,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

