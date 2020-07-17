Critical Survey: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Heartland Banccorp (NYSE:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A Synovus Financial 20.00% 11.20% 1.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heartland Banccorp and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Heartland Banccorp currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.04%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Heartland Banccorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.39 $13.20 million $6.45 11.01 Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.22 $563.78 million $3.90 5.10

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Heartland Banccorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

