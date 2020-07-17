Critical Survey: Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) vs. County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21% County Bancorp 9.79% 7.86% 0.89%

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16 County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.59 $16.45 million $2.36 8.33

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) beats County Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides mobile and Internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. It operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

