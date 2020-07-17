Critical Survey: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) & SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $372.51 million 0.22 -$5.99 million $0.27 10.81 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A

IEC Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMTC.

Volatility & Risk

SMTC has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -1.76% 17.18% 3.41% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of SMTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SMTC and IEC Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMTC presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. IEC Electronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Given SMTC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats SMTC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the test and measurement, retail and payment systems, telecom, networking and communications, medical, industrial, power and clean technology, semiconductor, and defense and aerospace market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

