Critical Review: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (NYSE:STTFY)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Orange has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 4 6 0 2.45 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Orange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.31 billion 0.70 $3.37 billion $1.14 10.87 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Orange beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, advising, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. The company markets its products and services under the Orange brand. Orange S.A. was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

