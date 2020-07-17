Critical Contrast: Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) vs. TrovaGene (OTCMKTS:TROV)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mymetics and TrovaGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A TrovaGene $250,000.00 211.85 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -1.72

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mymetics and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrovaGene has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -613.29% N/A -54.56% TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Summary

Mymetics beats TrovaGene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

