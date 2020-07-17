Critical Contrast: Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) vs. Capitol Federal Financial (OTCMKTS:CFFN)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $351.91 million 4.32 $94.24 million $0.68 15.79

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 20.81% 5.48% 0.77%

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

