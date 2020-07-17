Critical Analysis: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Mobileiron (OTCMKTS:MOBL)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileiron has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Mobileiron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Mobileiron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Mobileiron -21.47% -109.40% -20.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and Mobileiron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobileiron 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mobileiron has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Mobileiron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Mobileiron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 1.23 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Mobileiron $205.24 million 2.79 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -12.10

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileiron.

Summary

Mobileiron beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

