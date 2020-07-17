Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,260,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,156,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

