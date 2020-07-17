Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to “Outperform”

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.70 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.10. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CX. Loop Capital downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

NYSE:CX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 617,251 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

