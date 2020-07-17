Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to “Outperform”

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.70 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.10. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CX. Loop Capital downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.
NYSE:CX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 617,251 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
