Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $68.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after buying an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.