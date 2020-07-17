Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.
QTS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $68.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after buying an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
