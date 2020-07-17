Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

