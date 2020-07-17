Credit Suisse Group Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.

DPZ stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.09 and its 200-day moving average is $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

