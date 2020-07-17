Credit Suisse Group Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.
DPZ stock opened at $413.68 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.09 and its 200-day moving average is $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $35,104,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
