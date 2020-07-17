Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 2,379 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total value of $1,041,906.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,966,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $449.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.