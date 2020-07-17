Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $111.04, 505,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 464,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

