CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.46

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 49.70 ($0.61) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.80 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.75.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
