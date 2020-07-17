CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.46

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCYF opened at GBX 49.70 ($0.61) on Friday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.80 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.75.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

