CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CYN opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Friday. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.44 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.42.
About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth
