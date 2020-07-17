CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CYN opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Friday. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.44 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.42.

Get CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth alerts:

About CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.