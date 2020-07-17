Cowen Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $260.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $247.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,895 shares of company stock worth $105,192,942. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

