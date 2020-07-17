Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $328.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.