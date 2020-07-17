Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $326.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.