Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $653,200.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COST stock opened at $326.70 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

