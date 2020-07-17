Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 14th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $326.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.