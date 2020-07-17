CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $109,920.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $323,235.00.

On Monday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $107,790.00.

On Friday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $106,005.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.