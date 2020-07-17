Corteva (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

